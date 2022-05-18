News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Vishwanath temple remark: Lucknow prof assaulted

Vishwanath temple remark: Lucknow prof assaulted

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 18, 2022 23:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Lucknow University professor was allegedly assaulted by a student on the campus on Wednesday, days after he triggered a controversy with his remarks on the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The incident occurred around 1 pm outside the proctor's office.

"Karthik Pandey, a student leader, came to me and started hurling abuses and casteist slurs at me and hit me," Professor Ravi Kant Chandan of the university's Hindi department said.

Two guards accompanying the professor overpowered the student and handed him over to the police.

 

"I have filed a complaint with the police regarding the incident. This incident shows that my life is under constant threat," the professor said.

The student, Kartik Pandey, is an officer bearer of the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, a student outfit of the Samajwadi Party. He was ousted from the outfit hours after the incident.

Lucknow University spokesperson Durgesh Srivastav said Karthik Pandey was suspended for attacking the professor. A committee has been formed to investigate the matter, he added.

The attack comes a week after an FIR was registered against the professor for allegedly hurting Hindu religious sentiments among other charges based on the complaint by the ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad).

He was accused of making objectionable comments over the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi during a debate on an online portal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Hindu Rashtra will be under RSS thumb'
'Hindu Rashtra will be under RSS thumb'
Why Do We Need A Hindu Rashtra?
Why Do We Need A Hindu Rashtra?
'Hindu Rashtra won't keep India together'
'Hindu Rashtra won't keep India together'
IPL PIX: LSG pull off dramatic win against KKR
IPL PIX: LSG pull off dramatic win against KKR
Sheena Bora case: Indrani gets bail 6 yrs after arrest
Sheena Bora case: Indrani gets bail 6 yrs after arrest
Cong 'deeply pained' over Perarivalan's release
Cong 'deeply pained' over Perarivalan's release
PSUs get more teeth; can decide on closure, divestment
PSUs get more teeth; can decide on closure, divestment
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Hindu Rashtra Is Here!

Hindu Rashtra Is Here!

'In some ways, India is already a Hindu rashtra'

'In some ways, India is already a Hindu rashtra'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances