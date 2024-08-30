Viral video shows fitness influencer Rajat Dalal knocking down biker

The Faridabad police on Friday intervened in the matter of a viral video which is creating outrage on social media and said they will take immediate action against Rajat Dalal.

IMAGE: Screen grab posted by X user.

Photograph: Courtesy, @randomsena/X

The viral video shows fitness influencer Rajat Dalal speeding his car and hitting a biker and making fun of him.

After hitting the biker, Rajat is seen talking to her friend in the car stating, “Gir gaya, koi baat nahi, roz ka yahi kaam hai, Ma’am” (it does not matter if the biker has fallen down, this happens every day, ma'am).”

It is not clear when and where the video was shot but the Faridabad police wrote on X stating, “All the details and evidence have been collected and sent them to concerned SHO and he has been asked to take action with immediate effect.”

The Faridabad police wrote on X from Twitter handle, @DC_Faridabad in reply to @randomsena ‘X’ handle.

The police got into action after @randomesena tagged Nayab Saini, the chief minister of Haryana, with the video showing Dalal knocking down a biker with the comment, 'Shame on @NayabsainiBJP.’



After the police spoke of action, an unverified Insta account emerged from Dalal’s side where he released a video stating, “I am not aware where this viral video has emerged from. I have moved away from life of fights and swear words long time ago. I don’t know if there is some conspiracy being hatched against me. I have no idea when this video was shot as this is not a recent video. I don’t want to fight with anyone. Whatever truth is will eventually come out and if I am found guilty beat me up with your shoes.”