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Home  » News » Army Officer's romantic proposal at Nashik passing-out parade goes viral

Army Officer's romantic proposal at Nashik passing-out parade goes viral

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt
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Last updated on: June 03, 2026 12:13 IST

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A heartwarming moment unfolded at the Combat Army Aviation Training School near Nashik as Captain Bharat Bhardwaj's surprise proposal to his partner after his passing-out parade went viral.

army captain proposal

IMAGE: Captain Bharat Bhardwaj proposing to his partner. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • Captain Bharat Bhardwaj proposed to his partner at the Combat Army Aviation Training School's passing-out parade near Nashik.
  • The romantic gesture, captured on video, quickly went viral across social media platforms.
  • Dressed in his ceremonial uniform, Captain Bhardwaj knelt with an engagement ring, with an army helicopter in the background.
  • His partner, visibly elated, accepted the proposal, making the day memorable for the couple.
  • The Combat Army Aviation Training School is the Indian Army's premier flying training institution.
 

The passing-out parade on Tuesday at the Combat Army Aviation Training School near Nashik in Maharashtra ended with a surprise proposal by an army officer to his partner. A video of the proposal went viral on social media. It shows Captain Bharat Bhardwaj going down on one knee, with his partner hugging him as he gets up.

WATCH: Captain Bharat Bhardwaj proposes to his partner

 

A Memorable Moment

Dressed in his ceremonial military uniform, the newly-commissioned pilot walked on to the tarmac, knelt before his partner and proposed with an engagement ring, with an army helicopter providing a befitting backdrop. She was visibly elated and accepted the ring which the young officer offered. Captain Bhardwaj said he had known his partner for five years and wanted to make this day memorable.

The Combat Army Aviation Training School is the premier flying training institution of the Indian Army and functions under the Army Training Command.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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