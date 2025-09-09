HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Vipin to Noor Alam': Madrassa principal held for converting minor boy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 09, 2025 12:55 IST

A madrassa principal has been arrested for allegedly converting a minor boy and enrolling him under a changed name, officials said on Tuesday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident came to light after the boy's father, recently released from jail, created a ruckus at the madrassa in the Kohargaddi village under Khadda police station limits on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, complainant Rabri Devi, a resident of Mansachapar under Hanumanganj police station, alleged that madrassa principal Mujiburrahman lured her son Vipin Kushwaha (about 15) with free food, clothes and education and got him converted.

 

The boy was given the name Noor Alam and kept at the madrassa, she alleged.

She further alleged that when she sought her son's return, the accused abused and pushed her, and also threatened to kill her.

Khadda SHO Girijesh Upadhyay said a case was registered on Monday under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.

The accused, identified as Mujiburrahman, a native of the Maharajganj district and currently residing at the madrassa, was arrested, he said.

The police said the boy, who initially visited the madrassa for faith healing, started staying there and developed close ties with a local girl.

His father Mahendra Kushwaha, who was imprisoned in 2015 in a rape case and released after nearly 10 years, discovered his son's presence at the madrassa, leading to the complaint.

A detailed probe is on in the matter, the police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
