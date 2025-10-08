Vijay's TVK moves SC against HC's SIT probe into Karur stampede

Tamil actor Vijay's political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madras high court order constituting a SIT to probe the Karur stampede that killed 41 people. The apex court agreed to hear the plea on Friday.

IMAGE: Vijay greets the gathering before the stampede in Karur, on September 27, 2025. Photographs: TVK/ANI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran took note of the submissions of a lawyer that the plea, filed through TVK's secretary Aadhav Arjuna, be listed for hearing.

On Tuesday, the bench agreed to hear on October 10 BJP leader Uma Anandan's plea challenging the high court order refusing a CBI probe into the September 27 stampede.

The CJI agreed to hear the instant plea on Friday along with the other petition.

TVK has sought an independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court, contending that a fair and impartial probe would not be possible if conducted solely by officers of the Tamil Nadu police.

The plea has objected to the high court constituting a SIT only with officers of Tamil Nadu police.

It alleged the possibility of a pre-planned conspiracy by some miscreants that led to the stampede.

The plea also took exception to scathing remarks of the high court against the party and the actor politician that they abandoned the place after the incident and that they did not express any remorse.

A total of 41 people died in the stampede, with police noting that the rally saw a turnout of 27,000, nearly three times the expected 10,000 participants.

Police also blamed a seven-hour delay by Vijay in reaching the venue for the tragedy.