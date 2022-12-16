News
Rediff.com  » News » Vijay Diwas 2022

Vijay Diwas 2022

By REDIFF NEWS
December 16, 2022 14:23 IST
India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate the military victory over Pakistan in 1971.

 

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lays a wreath at the National War Memorial on Vijay Diwas. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari and Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral Satishkumar Namdeo Ghormade at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The raksha mantri with General Pande, General Chauhan, Air Marshal Chaudhari and Vice Admiral Ghormade at the National War Memorial Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The defence minister with the COAS, CAS, VCNS. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The COAS makes a point to the raksha mantri. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The CDS, the COAS, the CAS and the VCNS at the National War Memorial. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The raksha mantri makes a point to the CDS and others. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi, Rajnath Singh, General Pande, Chief Justice of India and Justice Dr Dhananjay Y Chandrachud and other dignitaries at the At Home reception on the eve of Vijay Diwas at Army House in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The pradhan mantri greets the Rashtrapati. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi at the At Home reception at Army House, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Indian war veterans and Bangladesh Mukti Jodhas at the Vijay Diwas event at Fort Williams, the Eastern Army headquarters in Kolkata, on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
