Video of BJP leader in vulgar acts with dancer goes viral

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 15, 2025 17:13 IST

A purported video showing local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Babban Singh Raghuvanshi engaging in obscene acts with a dancer has gone viral and is trending rapidly on social media.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Gabor Adonyi/Pixabay

The video, apparently from a wedding event, shows the BJP leader indulging in inappropriate behaviour and vulgar acts with a female dancer, who is seen sitting on his lap.

Raghuvanshi, 70, is a former BJP candidate from the Bansdih assembly seat in the 1993 elections.

 

Reacting to the controversy, BJP Ballia district president Sanjay Mishra told PTI on Thursday that the party has taken the matter seriously and said action will be taken against the leader.

Raghuvanshi, a deputy chairman of the Kisan Cooperative Mill in Rasra, has dismissed the video as fake and accused some party members of conspiring to defame him.

"This is a deliberate conspiracy to malign my image. The video is fabricated. Members of MLA Ketakee Singh's family are behind this," he told reporters.

Ketakee Singh is the BJP MLA from Bansdih assembly constituency.

Raghuvanshi claimed the incident took place during a wedding procession of the village head of Durgipur in Bihar, which was also attended by Ketakee Singh's family.

"They secretly filmed this to defame me. I have never done such things. I'm an old man now," he said.

Former IPS officer and president of the Azad Adhikar Sena, Amitabh Thakur, wrote to the Ballia superintendent of police (SP) demanding lodging of an FIR against Raghuvanshi.

In his letter, Thakur described the actions in the viral video as 'highly obscene' and 'shameful', asserting that it took place at a public event in Bihar, though the matter clearly involves a political figure from Ballia.

Thakur urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order an investigation into the authenticity of the video. He demanded the removal of Raghuvandhi from his official position at the cooperative mill if the video is found genuine.

The BJP district president reiterated that the party is treating the issue with seriousness. He said senior party leaders have been informed of the matter and that action will be taken against Raghuvanshi after due consideration.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
