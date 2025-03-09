HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Vice President Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS, condition stable

March 09, 2025 11:58 IST

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the All India Institue of Medical Sciences in New Delhi early on Sunday after complaining of uneasiness and chest pain, sources said.

IMAGE: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar look at the sculptures during their visit to Ellora Caves, in Aurangabad, February 22, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital around 2 am.

Dhankhar was admitted to the Critical Care Unit under Dr Rajiv Narang, head of department of cardiology at AIIMS.

 

He is stable and under observation, a source said, adding a group of doctors is monitoring his condition.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda visited AIIMS to enquire about Dhankhar's condition.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
