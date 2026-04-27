VHP Appeals To UN For Religious Minorities' Protection In Pakistan, Bangladesh

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) is calling on the United Nations to address the persistent human rights violations against religious minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh, including forced conversions and violence.

Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket/X

Key Points VHP urges UN intervention in Pakistan and Bangladesh due to alleged human rights violations against religious minorities.

The VHP letter to the UN highlights forced conversions and marriages involving minor girls, particularly from Hindu and Christian communities in Pakistan.

Instances of violence and discrimination against religious minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh are cited.

VHP demands an independent international investigation and a special mechanism to ensure the safety and justice for victims.

The organisation calls for strict legal measures to protect women and minors in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday called upon the international organisation to intervene against "persistent human rights violations" of religious minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

VHP's Appeal to the UN

In a letter to Baerbock, VHP International President Alok Kumar highlighted instances of alleged persecution, forced conversions and violence against religious minorities, specifically Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Christian communities, in both countries.

Citing recent reports from UN human rights mechanisms and observations by experts, the letter noted a "disturbing rise in cases of forced conversions and marriages involving minor girls in Pakistan."

"The majority of victims in these cases belong to Hindu and Christian communities, with such incidents reported with particular frequency in Sindh province.

"Victims are subjected to physical, psychological, and social abuse. The response of Pakistan's law enforcement agencies to such cases has also frequently been described as inadequate," Kumar said in a statement.

Violence and Discrimination in Bangladesh

Similarly, the letter cited numerous instances of violence and discrimination against religious minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.

"According to reports, a large number of incidents of communal violence targeting minority communities were recorded during August 2024 alone, it said.

Kumar further claimed that the persistence and widespread nature of these incidents indicate that existing mechanisms for protecting the rights of minorities are insufficient.

Demands for Action

The VHP demanded an independent and impartial international investigation into forced conversions and violence against minorities, the establishment of a special mechanism to ensure the safety of victims and secure justice, and holding the concerned nations accountable in accordance with international human rights standards.

It also called for the implementation of strict legal and institutional measures to safeguard women and minors.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the organisation has urged the United Nations' leadership to prioritise the issue and ensure concrete action so that the lives, liberty, dignity, and rights of the affected communities are protected.

A copy of the letter has also been marked to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

President of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Baerbock, is scheduled to visit India on April 28, during which she will discuss key multilateral issues of mutual interest with the external affairs minister, the MEA had announced last Friday.

Soon after the former German foreign minister's election to the post last year, the United Nations had said in a statement that she assumed the role at a challenging time, with ongoing conflicts, faltering development goals, mounting financial pressures, and the upcoming selection of the next secretary-general.