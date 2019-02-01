VHP passes resolution on Ram temple; Bhagwat asks to tread cautiously

February 01, 2019 23:14 IST

IMAGE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the gathering at Dharma Sansad, called by Vishwa Hindu Parishad during Kumbh Mela 2019, in Allahabad, on Friday. Photograph: PTI Photo

A congregation called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Friday adopted a resolution saying the Hindus will not rest and also not leave others in peace until a grand temple is built at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

The participants at the VHP's 'dharm sansad', or the religious council held at the Kumbh Mela venue in Allahabad, criticised the 'delay' in the Supreme Court in deciding the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute.

Some speakers also blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government.

But the resolution adopted at the end of the two-day event praised the Centre government for filing a petition seeking the court's permission to return the 'surplus' land adjacent to the disputed site.

It said the seers had 'expectations' from the Centre on the Ram temple issue and by filing the petition it had made clear its commitment.

"There certainly has been a delay in the construction of the Ram temple, but we are sure that it will take meaningful steps in resolving the Ram temple and other issues related to Hindu pride," the resolution said in Hindi.

Addressing the meeting earlier, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said the temple issue is now at a 'decisive stage'.

"The Ram temple is on the verge of being built. So we must tread cautiously," he said.

He said those campaigning for the temple must not get diverted from their goal.

People should be made aware of the issue and, if needed, there should be an expression of 'anger', the RSS head said.

He suggested it may be alright to watch developments for up to about six months, but after that 'we all should ensure' that the construction begins.

Bhagwat praised the BJP-led government for bringing a Bill in Parliament to help non-Muslim minorities from neighbouring countries seek Indian citizenship.

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand criticised the Supreme Court for showing haste while deciding on the Sabarimala matter but saying that the Ayodhya issue was not a priority.

Mahant Ramji Das said this has shaken the Hindu community's belief in the apex court.

Shyam Devacharya Maharaj warned the Narendra Modi government that it would not be possible for it to return to power in the name of development.

"When Ram devotees can sacrifice their lives, can't those in power sacrifice their chair?" he said.

An earlier meeting at the Kumbh Mela, by another set of seers, had taken a tougher stand on the construction of the temple.

In that gathering on Wednesday, Puri Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati had called for a ceremony at the disputed site on February 21 to mark the beginning of its construction.