VHP Demands Action Against Radical Networks Amid Delhi Attack Claims

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) is raising concerns about a surge in targeted attacks on Hindus in Delhi, urging government intervention and the formation of a special task force to address the issue.

Key Points VHP alleges an increase in targeted attacks against Hindus in Delhi, citing recent incidents.

The organisation demands a high-level review involving central and Delhi government officials to address the issue.

VHP calls for the formation of a Special Task Force (STF) to take action against radical networks.

The VHP plans to launch a helpline and mobile app to facilitate rapid volunteer mobilisation during emergencies.

Alleging a rise in 'targeted attacks on Hindus' in the national capital, the VHP on Wednesday demanded a high-level review meeting involving Central and Delhi government officials, along with the formation of an STF to take action against "radical networks".

Addressing a press conference, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Delhi unit secretary Surendra Gupta claimed that recent incidents point to a worrying trend and require urgent intervention.

VHP Concerns Over Rising Attacks

"The way such attacks and killings of Hindus have been increasing in Delhi is a matter of serious concern. Beginning with the Tarun Khatik case in Uttam Nagar during Holi in March this year, several attacks on Hindus have occurred in quick succession," Gupta said.

Hinting at a larger conspiracy, Gupta stated, "At present, we are seeing that many terrorists are also being caught in Delhi, which raises concerns that the city may be becoming a shelter for such elements. This is a serious issue. It is important to examine where lapses are occurring and where the administration needs to act more firmly."

Demands For Investigation And Action

The VHP leader also called for a comprehensive investigation into recent cases and identification of crime 'hotspots' based on data from the past two to three years.

"We have also demanded that a high-level special investigation committee be set up to examine all recent incidents, and that crime data from the past two to three years be analysed to identify hotspots where such incidents are repeatedly occurring, such as areas in East Delhi, Sangam Vihar, Jahangirpuri, and Mangolpuri," Gupta claimed.

He noted that a joint review meeting should be convened to assess the situation, analyse patterns and prepare a coordinated action plan.

Proposed Security Measures

"We demand that Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood along with central and Delhi officials, should hold a review meeting of everything that is happening in Delhi. Based on this, a proper action plan should be prepared by understanding the pattern of such incidents and establishing a monitoring mechanism to prevent them," he said.

He also demanded the creation of a 'special security grid' involving agencies such as Delhi Police, MCD and DDA to ensure faster response and accountability.

Gupta further called for the formation of a special task force (STF) and the setting up of fast-track courts for speedy justice.

VHP's Planned Helpline And Mobile App

He mentioned that the organisation will soon issue a helpline number and is also working on a mobile application to alert volunteers in case of emergencies.

"We will put up calendars in temples, gurudwaras, Jain centres and trade associations, and publish the helpline number on them. Through this number, people will be able to share information with us and we will take action," he said.

Gupta added that the organisation is developing a mobile application to facilitate rapid volunteer mobilisation during incidents.

"In the next phase, we are going to build an app. As the development work is still underway, I cannot share complete details right now. However, through this app, volunteers within a radius of about 50â100 metres of an incident will receive a notification that someone is in danger there," he said.

He also pitched for measures such as CCTV and drone surveillance, stronger beat policing, and the activation of community-level policing mechanisms.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad is a right-wing Hindu nationalist organisation that advocates for the interests of the Hindu community. The organisation has been known to raise concerns about the safety and security of Hindus in various parts of India. Their demand for a review meeting and STF highlights their concern over the perceived rise in attacks.