Vet killed by hippo during treatment at Shivamogga zoo

A young veterinarian tragically died after a hippo attack at the Shivamogga Lion and Safari Zoo, prompting an investigation and a review of safety protocols for animal care.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Key Points A veterinarian, Dr Sameeksha Reddy, died after being attacked by a hippopotamus at the Tavarekoppa Lion and Safari Zoo in Shivamogga.

The incident occurred while Dr Reddy was providing medical care to the hippo inside its enclosure.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has ordered an inquiry into the incident and compensation for the deceased's family.

The minister has also instructed strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for treating wild animals in all state zoos.

A team of senior veterinarians and forest officials will submit a report on the incident within seven days.

A veterinarian at the Tavarekoppa Lion and Safari Zoo in Shivamogga died after being attacked by a hippopotamus while providing the animal with medical care inside its enclosure.

The deceased, Dr Sameeksha Reddy (26), had been recently appointed on a contract basis, the office of Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said in a statement.

She was attacked by the hippopotamus around 11.30 pm on Thursday while attending to the wild animal, it said.

According to Khandre's office, she was rushed to a hospital in Shivamogga but succumbed to her injuries around 6.30 am on Friday, doctors said.

Calling it an unfortunate incident, the minister said the government stands with the bereaved family during this difficult time. "Every life is precious. May God give strength to the family to bear this loss," he said.

The minister has ordered compensation to the family of the deceased doctor as per norms.

Investigation and Safety Measures

He also instructed that veterinarians at all zoos in the state must strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while treating wild animals.

Khandre further ordered an inquiry into the incident by a team comprising senior veterinarians and forest officials, and directed that a report be submitted within seven days.