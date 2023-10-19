Vasundhara Raje shouldn't be punished by BJP: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said he wants to leave the state's top post but the post is not leaving him and probably may not leave him in future.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, he, however, said that there would be something in him that the party high command had chosen him to lead the state thrice but any decision taken by the leadership going forward would be acceptable to all.

Gehlot also said that his bete noire and former chief minister because of him, saying it would be "injustice" towards her. He was referring to his remarks on Raje when his Congress government was under threat following a rebellion in 2020.

Gehlot, whose government had faced a rebellion led by his former deputy Sachin Pilot in 2020, said he has adopted the policy of "forgive and forget" and has moved on. He asserted that he has not opposed grant of any party tickets to Pilot's supporters.

Taking strong objection to the raids by the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department against opposition leaders, he sought the prime minister's intervention to stop them immediately as the model code was in force.

He also urged the Election Commission to intervene in the matter since elections to five states had already been declared.

Asked whether there were any differences within the party on the grant of party tickets, he said there are no differences and all decisions are taken unanimously. He did not answer when the party would declare its candidates as the BJP has already issued its first list of candidates for the assembly elections in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan polls would take place on November 25 and votes would be counted on December 3.