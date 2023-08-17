News
Rediff.com  » News » Vasundhara missing from BJP poll panels in Rajasthan

Vasundhara missing from BJP poll panels in Rajasthan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 17, 2023 14:36 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced two key election committees for Rajasthan where the assembly elections are due later this year.

IMAGE: BJP president J P Nadda being welcomed by party leader Vasundhara Raje on his arrival in Jaipur on July 29, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former chief minister and senior party leader Vasundhara Raje is not part of any of these panels.

 

The election management committee and the election manifesto committee were formed by the party's national president J P Nadda.

The 21-member election management committee is headed by former MP Narayan Panchariya, while Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will lead the Pradesh Sankalp Patra (manifesto) committee.

The announcement was made by BJP state president C P Joshi and in-charge for Rajasthan, Arun Singh.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
