Varanasi Nursing Students Protest Alleged Harassment

Nursing students in Varanasi staged a protest alleging harassment and mistreatment by the management of Upkar Nursing Home following their attendance at Prime Minister Modi's event.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Nursing students in Varanasi protested against Upkar Nursing Home management.

Students allege harassment and poor treatment after attending Prime Minister Modi's event.

Students claim they were dropped off midway after the event and had to walk in extreme heat.

The students cited issues such as excessive fines and difficult working conditions.

The protest was called off after intervention by the local administration.

Nursing students of a private hospital staged a brief protest on a city road here on Tuesday, alleging harassment by the institution's management, but later called it off after intervention by the administration, officials said.

Nursing Students' Grievances

The students of Upkar Nursing Home sat on a dharna on the Sundarpur-Lanka road after returning from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme in the city.

The students alleged that they had been taken to attend the event and were called to the hospital premises around 1 pm, but were transported to the venue at Bareka ground only around 4 pm.

They further claimed that while returning, they were dropped midway and had to walk in extreme heat, due to which several students felt dizzy and some collapsed on the way.

Protest Over Poor Management

Upset over the incident and what they described as poor management, the students staged a protest on the road, alleging that they had been facing issues with the administration for some time.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Banswal said information was received in the evening about the protest by nursing students outside the hospital.

Administrative Intervention

"An administrative team reached the spot and spoke to the students. It emerged that they were unhappy over issues such as excessive fines and difficult working conditions," he said.

He added that parents of the students also complained that the management was not addressing their concerns.

The officer clarified that some social media reports linking the protest to alleged mismanagement during the prime minister's event were incorrect.

The protest was called off after officials counselled the students, he added.