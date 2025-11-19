Vaishno Devi shrine's security enhanced after Delhi blast

As security was beefed up following the Delhi blast, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board authorities asked security agencies to ensure the deployment of additional personnel to provide foolproof security within the shrine area and its adjoining zones.

IMAGE: A view of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: ANI Photo

The authorities also called upon the agencies to expedite the verification process of individuals employed in local shops operating along the track and within Katra town.

Police have beefed up security, set up checkpoints, intensified frisking and checking in Katra town, the base camp of the temple, and carried out area domination of the Trikuta hills housing the shrine, the officials said.

The chief executive officer of the shrine board, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, urged the security agencies to ensure the deployment of additional personnel within the shrine area and its adjoining zones to maintain a secure environment throughout the pilgrimage route.

He conveyed this during a comprehensive review of disaster management preparedness and security measures for the pilgrimage.

The security agencies were requested to undertake a thorough review of the functionality and operational readiness of the security equipment currently in use, he said.

The CEO stressed that regular assessments are essential to ensure optimal performance of all devices. He also directed the immediate procurement of any critical or urgently required security equipment.

Highlighting the central role of the Integrated Command and Control Centre, the CEO emphasised its full-scale utilisation for effective disaster management and operational coordination.

He noted that the ICCC functions as the central hub for real-time monitoring, communication, and decision-making, enabling seamless coordination among various agencies during both routine and emergency situations.

The CEO underscored the importance of conducting mock drills at regular intervals to ensure that the Shrine Board's disaster management teams, in coordination with all stakeholder agencies, remain fully prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to any emergency.

He instructed representatives of the National Disaster Response Force to organise such drills frequently to further enhance readiness and inter-agency coordination.

Emphasising strict adherence to the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures, the CEO reiterated the need for meticulous compliance in all aspects of disaster preparedness.

To bolster the Shrine Board's disaster management capabilities, the CEO directed a thorough inventory audit of Disaster Management Stores located along the track and within the Bhawan area. The stores will be replenished and upgraded wherever required.