HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Vadhvan Port: Landowners to get Rs 2 crore per hectare

Vadhvan Port: Landowners to get Rs 2 crore per hectare

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 18, 2026 17:32 IST

x

Landowners affected by the Vadhvan Port Project in Palghar, are set to receive substantial compensation for acquired land, paving the way for the ambitious infrastructure development.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Tatiana Meel/Reuters

Key Points

  • Landowners affected by the Vadhvan Port project in Palghar will receive compensation, averaging over Rs 2 crore per hectare for agricultural land.
  • Compensation includes double the fixed market value of land, a 100% solatium, and 12% interest from August 29, 2024.
  • Fixed compensation rates vary by village, with higher rates for specific clusters in Dahanu taluka.
  • Separate compensation will be provided for assets on the land, such as buildings and trees, based on professional evaluation.
  • The Vadhvan Port Project is a Rs 76,220 crore greenfield project aiming to be among the world's top 10 ports.

People affected by the Vadhvan Port project in some villages across Palghar taluka in Maharashtra will receive a compensation of more than Rs 2 crore per hectare on average for acquired agricultural land, according to the district administration.

The administration announced fixed compensation rates and a streamlined document submission process during a high-level meeting held on Tuesday.

 

The acquisition follows a Central Government Gazette notification dated August 29, 2024, issued under Section 3(A) of the National Highways Act, 1956.

District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar stated that the acquisition is primarily focused on constructing essential road and rail connectivity for the proposed port in Mouje Vadhvan, Dahanu taluka.

The upcoming project spans 24 villages across Palghar district, including 10 villages in Dahanu taluka and 14 villages in Palghar taluka.

Affected citizens will receive double the fixed market value of their land, plus a 100 per cent solatium. Additionally, a 12 per cent interest rate will be applicable from August 29, 2024, according to an official release.

Separate compensation for assets on land

In Palghar Taluka, agricultural land rates for most villages are fixed at Rs 62.50 lakh per hectare, while non-agricultural land rates range from Rs 780 to Rs 2,940 per sq. metre depending on the village.

In Dahanu taluka, higher rates have been fixed for specific clusters. For Varor, Chinchani, and Tanashi villages, the rate is Rs 1,16,44,106 per hectare and Rs 1,22,42,408 (per hectare) for Bawde, Kolavli, and Wangaon villages.

Separate compensation will be provided for assets on the land, including buildings, trees, wells, and borewells, following professional evaluation.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already approved these awards, the Collector said.

Project-affected persons have been asked to submit the necessary documents within 60 days to the respective competent authorities.

"Ensuring transparency, speed, and justice in the land acquisition process is the priority of the administration," Jakhar said, urging citizens to complete the process on time to receive their compensation.

The Vadhavan Port Project is an ambitious Rs 76,220 crore greenfield, deep-draft port in Palghar district, designed to be one of the world's top 10 ports, being developed by JNPA and Maharashtra Maritime Board.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Fadnavis vows job priority for locals at Vadhavan Port
Fadnavis vows job priority for locals at Vadhavan Port
'Even If We Have To Die, We Won't...'
'Even If We Have To Die, We Won't...'
Adani Port Protest: 'Our Accounts Frozen'
Adani Port Protest: 'Our Accounts Frozen'
Why The Church Opposes The Adani Project
Why The Church Opposes The Adani Project
India to get 13th major port at Maharashtra's Vadhavan
India to get 13th major port at Maharashtra's Vadhavan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

French President Macron Leaves From Mumbai Hotel For AI Summit In Delhi2:37

French President Macron Leaves From Mumbai Hotel For AI...

Brazil President Lula lands in Delhi for AI Impact Summit3:10

Brazil President Lula lands in Delhi for AI Impact Summit

Glam Queen Urvashi Rautela Shines Brighter Than Ever!2:53

Glam Queen Urvashi Rautela Shines Brighter Than Ever!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO