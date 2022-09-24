Uttarakhand receptionist's murder sparks protests, BJP expels leaders

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday expelled Vinod Arya and his son from the party, a day after the leader's another son was arrested in the murder case of a woman receptionist at a resort in Uttarakhand's Pauri.

IMAGE: Police personnel carry the body of a female resort receptionist who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner and thrown into the Cheela canal, in Rishikesh, on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The brother of the accused was also removed as vice president of the state OBC commission by the government.

Vinod Arya's son Pulkit -- who owns the resort in Pauri's Yamkeshwar block -- was arrested Friday along with two employees of the facility for allegedly killing the receptionist, who had been missing for the past few days.

The party's media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said on Saturday that action has been taken against Vinod Arya and his son Ankit on the orders of state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt.

Vinod Arya, a party leader from Haridwar, has formerly served as a chairman of the Uttarakhand Mati Board with a state minister's rank.

Secretary (Social Welfare) L Fanai said Ankit has been removed as the vice president of state OBC Commission.

IMAGE: An illegally built resort of Pulkit Arya was partially demolished by authorities, in Pauri Garhwal district, on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The three murder accused -- Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta -- were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court on Friday.

Police early Saturday recovered the body of the receptionist from the Cheela canal where the accused had allegedly dumped her.

Meanwhile, an angry mob attacked the police car when the accused were being taken to a court in Kotdwar on Friday.

The mob smashed the windowpanes of the car and roughed up the three men.

Some women, part of the mob, demanded that the accused must be 'hanged'.

Locals in Bhogpur, where the resort is located, too hurled stones at it and broke its window glasses in protest.

In a late night action on Friday, the authorities started demolishing the resort saying it was built 'illegally'.

In Rishikesh, locals on fire another resort owned by Pulkit Arya.

-- with inputs from ANI