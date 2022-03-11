News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Uttarakhand polls: BJP's Bisht, Cong's Kapri emerge as giant-killers

Uttarakhand polls: BJP's Bisht, Cong's Kapri emerge as giant-killers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 11, 2022 19:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Not much was known about Mohan Singh Bisht, a humble Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Halduchaur area in Nainital district, until he defeated Congress campaign head and former chief minister Harish Rawat from Lalkuwa on Thursday.

IMAGE: BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht (left) and Bhuvan Chandra Kapri of the Congress. Photograph: Courtesy Facebook/Mohan Singh Bisht/Bhuvan Chandra Kapri

Before forcing arguably the tallest Congress leader from Uttarakhand to bite the dust in the polls to make his maiden entry into the state assembly, Bisht had only won a zila panchayat poll in 2019.

However, being a local he enjoyed a connect with people at the grassroots and used Rawat's tag of being an outsider to his advantage.

 

The party's last minute decision to change Rawat's seat from Ramnagar to Lalkuwa is also believed to have spoiled his chances.

Sandhya Dalakoti who had earlier been fielded by the Congress from Lalkuwa rebelled against the party and entered the fray as an independent.

Another major giant-killer was state Congress working president Bhuvan Chandra Kapri who defeated Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami from Khatima by 6,579 votes.

Dhami had won from the seat in the last two consecutive polls. Dhami faced Kapri for a second time in the seat after 2017 when he had defeated him by 2,709 votes.

Harish Rawat's daughter Anupama Rawat was the surprise winner from Haridwar rural where she defeated cabinet minister Yatishwaranand by 4,472 votes.

By defeating him, she also avenged her father's loss from the seat to Yatishwaranand in 2017 assembly elections.

Her victory from the seat is creditable as she was a poll debutante pitted against an experienced opponent.

Rawat had contested from Haridwar rural and Kichcha seats in 2017 and lost from both.

BJP veteran Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri's daughter Ritu Khanduri Bhushan also upset former minister Surendra Singh Negi by 3,687 votes in Kotdwar.

Negi had defeated her father in 2012 assembly polls.

Another giant killer was Mohan Singh of the BJP who defeated his political mentor, Congress veteran and former Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Govind Singh Kunjwal, in Jageshwar by 5,883 votes.

Singh was once a close associate of Kunjwal but later joined the BJP. Kunjwal had been winning from Jageshwar since 2002.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
5-state polls: Big winners and losers
5-state polls: Big winners and losers
Exit polls get UP, Punjab right; go off in U'khand
Exit polls get UP, Punjab right; go off in U'khand
27% of U'khand MLAs face criminal charges: ADR
27% of U'khand MLAs face criminal charges: ADR
BJP weighs its options for Uttarakhand CM post
BJP weighs its options for Uttarakhand CM post
Pak summons Indian envoy, protests airspace violation
Pak summons Indian envoy, protests airspace violation
No reason for Indians to leave Russia: Embassy
No reason for Indians to leave Russia: Embassy
Kohli 'can't wait' for Bengaluru Test to begin
Kohli 'can't wait' for Bengaluru Test to begin
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

BJP's vote share rises in 4 states, dips in U'khand

BJP's vote share rises in 4 states, dips in U'khand

U'khand: BJP wins historic 2nd term, but Dhami loses

U'khand: BJP wins historic 2nd term, but Dhami loses

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances