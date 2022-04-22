News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Uttarakahnd police begin verification drive ahead of Char Dham Yatra

Uttarakahnd police begin verification drive ahead of Char Dham Yatra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 22, 2022 00:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Uttarakhand police on Thursday launched a drive to 'verify' antecedents of people who have come to the state over the past 10 years, a senior official said in Dehradun on Thursday.

IMAGE: One of the Char Dhams in Uttarakhand, the Kedarnath temple covered in snow. Photograph: ANI Photo

The drive begins just days ahead of the Char Dham Yatra in the state.

It follows Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's announcement recently that a campaign will be conducted to verify details and antecedents of people coming from outside so that "peace and social harmony" could be maintained in the state.

 

Dhami had said this in reply to a question on a demand by seers to ban the entry of non-Hindus in Char Dham areas.

Over the next 10 days, police will "verify" information related to people who have come from outside the state over the past 10 years, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said.

"Verification has been done earlier also. Antecedents of people from outside such as handcart pushers, labourers, professionals and businessmen have been checked in the past too," he said.

However, he said this time this verification is being done by running a special campaign for 10 days so that it is completed before the start of the Char Dham Yatra.

The chief minister had said on Tuesday that during the Char Dham Yatra, the state government will run a campaign to ensure that the pilgrims coming from outside are properly verified and elements likely to pose a threat to peace do not enter the state.

"Our state should remain peaceful. Its religion and culture should be preserved. The government will run a campaign for this at its own level. We will try that people coming from outside are properly verified and those who could pose a threat to peace do not enter the state," he said.

Describing Uttarakhand as a peace-loving state as well as a centre of religion and culture, the chief minister said that there is no place for miscreants, encroachers and religious fanatics here.

This year's Char Dham Yatra will begin with the opening of the doors of temples on May 3 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

A record number of devotees are expected this year as there are no covid-induced restrictions on pilgrimage.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Uttarakhand: Chardham Yatra begins with Covid curbs
Uttarakhand: Chardham Yatra begins with Covid curbs
Search team rediscovers 3 lost Chardham trek routes
Search team rediscovers 3 lost Chardham trek routes
Char Dham Project will 'complicate army movement'
Char Dham Project will 'complicate army movement'
India has followed Sikh Gurus' ideals, asserts Modi
India has followed Sikh Gurus' ideals, asserts Modi
IPL PIX: Dhoni finishes off MI in final ball thriller
IPL PIX: Dhoni finishes off MI in final ball thriller
Kerala: 4 PFI men held for RSS leader's murder
Kerala: 4 PFI men held for RSS leader's murder
Talks with China to continue: Rajnath on Ladakh row
Talks with China to continue: Rajnath on Ladakh row
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

U'khand HC allows Chardham Yatra with cap on visitors

U'khand HC allows Chardham Yatra with cap on visitors

Not in Vedas: U'khand won't livestream Chardham Yatra

Not in Vedas: U'khand won't livestream Chardham Yatra

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances