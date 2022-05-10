News
Rediff.com  » News » Uttam's Take: Waiting For The High Command

Uttam's Take: Waiting For The High Command

By UTTAM GHOSH
May 10, 2022 17:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 

Was it Hegel or Marx who once pointed out that 'History repeats itself, first as a tragedy, second as a farce'?

There was a time when the BJP mocked Congress chief ministers for rushing to Delhi to seek the party high command's sanction for ministerial reshuffles.

History has now come a full circle. Nothing moves within BJP governments in the states these days without the party high command's okay.

Take Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai who has been waiting for weeks to add and subtract ministers, but the two Gujarati gentlemen who run the BJP haven't given him the go ahead yet.

Uttam Ghosh offers his take on this strange regurgitation of history.

UTTAM GHOSH / Rediff.com
 
