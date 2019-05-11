Uttam's Take: Modi and Diwali Nukes

May 11, 2019 09:44 IST

Speaking to Rediff.com's Vaihayasi Pande Daniel, Sharad Pawar expressed his concern about prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi's recent statement about India's nukes and Diwali.

This is what Pawar said:

"I saw his statement that India has kept nukes, like at Diwali youngsters buy crackers and they enjoy crackers at Diwali.

So what exactly did he say? He said we have not kept nukes for Diwali.

What is the meaning of this?

You see unfortunately India and our neighbouring country, particular Pakistan, both have got nuclear power.

The whole world is talking about a nuclear-free world.

And in such situation, (if) the person who occupies the highest position in the country, like the prime minister-ship, and if he gives the hint that we have not just kept nukes for Diwali festival, this is a clear cut indication... He can't take such a decision.

It is not that simple.

But what signal do we send to the global community?

The signal is that India is aggressive.

India can go to any extent.

Indian leadership, the present leadership, can go to any extent.

It's not good. In fact I am worried about these types of statements he is making."

Uttam Ghosh offers his take on Modi's controversial Diwali-Nukes statement.