Uttam's Take: Is NaMo worried?

December 15, 2018 11:54 IST

The nation's home and finance ministers rushed to diss the belief that the BJP's loss of three north Indian states this week was a referendum on the Pradhan Sevak.

State elections are fought on state issues, Messrs Singh and Jaitley argued, and are no reflection on the occupant of 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, never mind his high decibel campaign of political invective and rhetoric across Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Uttam Ghosh has a different take on the mood in the prime ministerial residence after the 2018 election verdict.