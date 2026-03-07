Seven Arrested in Delhi After Holi Clash Turns Fatal

Following a deadly Holi clash in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, police have apprehended seven individuals as tensions rise and authorities work to maintain peace.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Seven individuals, including a minor, have been apprehended following a fatal clash between two families in Delhi's Uttam Nagar during Holi.

The dispute, stemming from long-standing issues and a Holi-related incident, escalated into violence, resulting in the death of a 26-year-old man.

Tensions rose in the area, leading to property damage and protests, prompting a heavy police presence to maintain order.

Police have appealed for calm and warned against spreading rumours or attempting to incite further unrest.

Hindu organisations protested the death, blocking traffic and demanding strict action against those responsible.

Seven persons, including a minor, have been apprehended so far in connection with the death of a 26-year-old man in a clash between two neighbouring families with long-standing disputes, during Holi celebrations in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar, police said on Saturday.

The incident, which took place on March 4, sparked tensions in the area with several vehicles damaged and set ablaze amid protests over past two days, prompting heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel.

According to police, Uttam Nagar police station was informed about a quarrel between neighbours belonging to different communities in JJ Colony area, around 11.09 pm on Wednesday.

The two neighbouring families apparently knew each other for the past five decades, and had persistent issues over parking and garbage disposal among other things, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said.

Police said during initial inquiry, it emerged that the dispute began after a water balloon thrown by a girl from one family accidentally splashed coloured water on a woman from the other, following which members of both families gathered on the street and exchanged blows.

Police said eight people sustained injuries in the clash -- three from one side and five from the other -- and most were discharged from hospital the same day, while Tarun (26), was admitted with serious injuries.

An FIR was initially registered under sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and police arrested four people and apprehended one minor.

"On March 5, Tarun (26) succumbed during treatment, following which the section related to murder was added to the case," the officer said.

With the arrest of two more accused, the total number of people held in this connection has risen to seven, including six adults and a minor, they said.

The accused have been identified as three brothers Umardeen (49), Jummadeen (36) and Kamruddin (36), along with Mustaque (46), Muzzafar (25), Tahir (18) and a minor.

Police appealed to residents not to believe rumours and maintain peace in the locality.

Authorities also warned that action would be taken against anti-social elements attempting to give the incident a different colour or disturb law and order, adding that the situation in the area is under control.

Protests and Aftermath

Tensions escalated in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Friday as a car and a motorcycle were set on fire, and a protest by Hindu political outfits blocked traffic for several hours, in protest of the young man's death.

According to police sources, members of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad staged a protest under the Uttam Nagar East metro station, blocking the main road and bringing traffic to a standstill, as they demanded strict action against those involved in the killing.

Police sources said mild force was used to disperse the protesters after repeated appeals failed to convince them to vacate the road.

Additional police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure to prevent any escalation of the situation.