Home  » News » Use BJP platform, not govt events for politics: Congress tells Modi

Use BJP platform, not govt events for politics: Congress tells Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: October 09, 2024 17:14 IST
The Congress on Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his attack on the party while virtually inaugurating development projects for Maharashtra, saying taxpayers' money cannot and should not be used to indulge in a "political speech".

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of various development projects in Maharashtra worth over Rs 7600 crore, via video conferencing as Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar look on, October 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

A day after the Congress' defeat in the Haryana polls, Modi called the Opposition party irresponsible and a factory to "spread hatred".

 

He said the Congress wanted to divide Hindus and pit one community against another.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi wants to weaken Maharashtra to gain power, but the ruling Mahayuti will strengthen the state, he said after virtually inaugurating various projects worth more than Rs 7,600 crore for the state.

In a post on X, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Why should the @PMOIndia use a government platform and a government programme to make a political speech and attack the Opposition?"

"Taxpayers' money cannot and should not be used to indulge in a political speech? For that, he can use the BJP's platform," Khera said.

Modi said the Bharatiya Janata Party winning the Haryana assembly elections shows the mood of the country.

He added, "In Maharashtra, we have to get a bigger victory."

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly are likely to be held next month.

Modi said never before has Maharashtra seen the expeditious development of projects.

Under the Congress regime, the same speed and scale was witnessed in terms of corruption, he said.

"The Congress is an irresponsible party and a factory to spread hatred. The Congress is not concerned about development and legacy, we have paid attention to both," he said.

"Our goal is Viksit Bharat with the development of poor, farmers, youth and women," the prime minister said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
