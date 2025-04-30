US, UK call for calm amid heightened India-Pak tensions

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the United States and the United Kingdom have called on both countries "not to escalate" the conflict.

IMAGE: A woman holds a placard during a protest against the Pahalgam terror attack, in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce at a press briefing on Tuesday said that Washington is reaching out to both India and Pakistan "regarding the Kashmir situation” and telling "them not to escalate the situation."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio “expects to speak with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India as early as today or tomorrow. He is encouraging other national leaders and foreign ministers to reach out to the countries on this issue,” Bruce said.

"So it is – again, as I've noted, every day action is being taken, in this case the Secretary speaking directly to his counterparts in India and Pakistan, and we'll – we expect certainly the impact he's usually had with the individuals he's spoken with and certainly with President Trump's leadership, India and Pakistan having those conversations. It's very important for them,” Bruce said.

Responding to a question on Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's comments that Pakistan has "been doing this dirty work for United States”, Bruce added “the only thing I'm really prepared to discuss here is the fact that the Secretary of State is going to be speaking with the foreign ministers of both countries.”

“What I can tell you – obviously, we're also monitoring the developments across the board in that region, and we – as you know, at multiple levels, I have to say – are in touch with the governments of India and Pakistan, not just at the foreign minister level, certainly, but at multiple levels. We, of course, are encouraging all parties to work together for a responsible solution. The world is watching this. But I have no additional details in that regard.”

The United Kingdom government too called for calm and dialogue between India and Pakistan at a time of heightened tensions in the region following the “horrific terrorist attack” in Pahalgam, as the issue has been raised in Parliament.

Foreign Office Minister Hamish Falconer responded to an “Urgent Question” tabled in the House of Commons on Tuesday by British Sikh Labour MP Gurinder Singh Josan on the role Britain is playing in supporting India in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

He also raised concerns over the regional tensions spilling over onto UK streets in the form of protests, characterised by provocative language and gestures, including “what appears to be a throat-slitting motion by an alleged Pakistan official” and “windows being smashed” at Pakistan's High Commission in London.

“The horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April was devastating... We call on all sides, all community leaders and all involved to call for calm at a time of tension in the region,” said Falconer.

“We are aware of reports of the video that my Honourable Friend refers to; the Metropolitan police are investigating, so I will not provide any further commentary on that particular incident, but it is obviously concerning,” he said, with reference to a Pakistani official caught on camera making a threatening gesture towards Indian protesters last week.

“We take seriously our responsibility for the security of all embassies and High Commissions under the Vienna Convention, so both the Pakistani and Indian High Commissions will receive all the support of the UK state to ensure that they stay safe,” the minister said.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel was among the MPs who pressed the minister on “cross-border links to Pakistan among the perpetrators of this terrorist act” and actions being taken to prevent tensions from escalating among communities in the UK.

“We want to see the perpetrators held to justice properly, and we will be supporting India to do so,” Falconer said.

“We are playing our role to try to ensure that tensions do not escalate. Many of us in this House are familiar with the tense and storied history between the two countries. We are friends to them both, and we do not want to see an uncontrolled escalation in tensions,” he said.

The minister reiterated the long-standing UK position that it is for India and Pakistan to find a lasting resolution to the situation in Kashmir, taking into account the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

“It is not for us to prescribe a solution,” he asserted, calling for “direct dialogue” between both countries.

Several cross-party MPs overwhelmingly condemned the killing of 26 innocent tourists in the terrorist attack last week, with many raising concerns for their Indian and Pakistani diasporas.

On April 22, terrorists opened fire in Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 26 people, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the top defence brass that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, according to government sources.

During the high-level meeting, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the chiefs of three services, Modi affirmed that it is the national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism, they said.

Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the armed forces.

On April 26, US President Donald Trump said that there have always been tensions between India and Pakistan, and the two countries will figure it out between themselves “one way or the other”.

He made these remarks after he was asked about tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“I am very close to India and I'm very close to Pakistan, as you know. And they've had that fight for 1,000 years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for 1,000 years, probably longer than that. And it was a bad one yesterday, though; that was a bad one. Over 30 people,” Trump said during a press gaggle with reporters aboard Air Force One on the way to Rome.

Also, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday spoke separately by telephone with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reiterating his strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Received a call from @UN SG @antonioguterres. Appreciate his unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Agreed on the importance of accountability. India is resolved that the perpetrators, planners and backers of this attack are brought to justice.”

In the telephone calls, Guterres noted the importance of pursuing justice and accountability for these attacks through lawful means, as the spokesman for Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said.

Guterres also expressed his deep concern at the rising tensions between India and Pakistan and underscored the need to avoid a confrontation that could result in tragic consequences.

The UN chief offered his Good Offices to support any de-escalation efforts, Dujarric added.

President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly Philemon Yang is also “deeply concerned” by the escalation of violence between India and Pakistan, Spokesperson for the Office of the President of the General Assembly Sharon Birch said at a press briefing.

Yang extended his sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, and "stresses that the targeting of civilians is unacceptable and cannot be justified under any circumstances. He calls on both parties to exercise maximum restraint and to resolve this dispute through diplomatic means.”