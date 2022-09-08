News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » US stops accepting new F-35s after China-made part found in engine

US stops accepting new F-35s after China-made part found in engine

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 08, 2022 10:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Pentagon has stopped accepting new F-35 jets after it discovered a magnet used in the stealthy fighter's engine was made with unauthorised material from China.

IMAGE: Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II aircraft. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

The aircraft's maker, Lockheed Martin, found a part used in the jet's engine was made in China, the Defence Department and company confirmed on Wednesday (local time).

The Defence Contract Management Agency on August 19 notified the F-35 Joint Program Office that an alloy used in magnets in the F-35's turbomachine pumps was produced in China, office spokesperson Russell Goemaere said in a statement to The Hill.

 

The programme office 'temporarily paused the acceptance of new F-35 aircraft to ensure the F-35 program's compliance" with defence regulations "pertaining to specialty metals', Goemaere said.

Though Lockheed makes the aircraft, Honeywell produces the turbomachine.

In late August, Honeywell was notified by one of their third-tier suppliers for the turbomachine that they were using alloy sourced from China which was then magnetised in the United States, according to a statement from Lockheed, reported The Hill.

'Out of abundance of caution, there is a temporary pause on deliveries,' the statement said, noting that the magnet does not provide any visibility or access to sensitive program information and there are no safety issues for F-35s currently in use.

The F-35 Joint Programme Office also confirmed the part does not affect flight operations of the fifth-generation fighter jets already in service, reported The Hill.

"We have confirmed that the magnet does not transmit information or harm the integrity of the aircraft and there are no performance, quality, safety, or security risks associated with this issue and flight operations for the F-35 in-service fleet will continue as normal," Goemaere said.

Both the Pentagon and Lockheed said an alternative source for the alloy will be used in future turbomachines.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
'Don't Expect US Help In A War With China'
'Don't Expect US Help In A War With China'
Can India Fight A Three-Front War?
Can India Fight A Three-Front War?
'The more India poses a threat to China...'
'The more India poses a threat to China...'
India edges out China in creating new unicorns
India edges out China in creating new unicorns
Pak gangs vandalise Hindu neighbourhoods in UK
Pak gangs vandalise Hindu neighbourhoods in UK
Volunteer Army Cleans Russian Mess
Volunteer Army Cleans Russian Mess
PIX: Napoli thrash Liverpool; Barcelona win
PIX: Napoli thrash Liverpool; Barcelona win
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

China objects to Indo-US military drills near LAC

China objects to Indo-US military drills near LAC

'China does not want to mend fences with India'

'China does not want to mend fences with India'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances