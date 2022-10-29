News
Nancy Pelosi's husband undergoes surgery for skull fracture after attack

Source: ANI
Last updated on: October 29, 2022 09:57 IST
Paul Pelosi, United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, has undergone surgery for a skull fracture and other severe injuries to his right arm and hands, CNN reported.

Businessman Paul Pelosi, 82, was attacked with a hammer by a male intruder who broke into the family home in San Francisco early on Friday morning.

IMAGE: Nancy and Paul Pelosi.
 

Paul Pelosi underwent surgery on Friday to 'repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands,' a statement released by Nancy Pelosi's office said.

'The Pelosi family is immensely grateful to Mr Pelosi's entire medical team and the law enforcement officers who responded to the assault,' Drew Hammill, the speaker's deputy chief of staff and spokesperson, added.

Paul Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery, CNN reported.

US President Joe Biden described the attack on Pelosi's husband as 'despicable'.

'There's no place in America -- there's too much violence, political violence. Too much hatred. Too much vitriol,' Biden told a fundraising dinner on Friday in Philadelphia.

'The president is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi's whole family,' White House Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

'This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack. He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected,' Jean-Pierre's statement added.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, who called Nancy Pelosi after the attack, described it as an 'act of extreme violence'.

Source: ANI
 
