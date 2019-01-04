Democrat Nancy Pelosi becomes US House Speaker for second time

January 04, 2019 08:12 IST

On the first day of the 116th Congress, Minority Leader in the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi was officially named the new House speaker in a majority vote.

IMAGE: Nancy Pelosi is handed the gavel by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy after being elected as Speaker of the House during the start of the 116th Congress in the Capitol in Washington, DC. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Pelosi’s appointment comes at a time when a standoff with regards to the United States-Mexico border wall has snowballed into a partial government shutdown.

In the new role, Pelosi, who will regularly face off against US President Donald Trump, will preside over an “emboldened and energised Democratic majority that is poised to launch aggressive oversight of the president and his administration,” CNN reported.

IMAGE: House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, surrounded by her grand children and other kids, who she invited, is sworn in as House Speaker of the US House of Representatives at the start of the 116th Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Towards the end of last year, Pelosi had secured the nomination to become speaker with a total of 203 votes. However, she fell short of the 218 mark which is necessary to be elected as the Speaker, which she later garnered through negotiations ahead of the final vote in January.

With the nomination, Pelosi has reclaimed a title she previously held when she served as the first and so far only female House speaker from 2007 to 2011.