Rediff.com  » News » US seeks 'full and fair' probe into Canada's allegations

US seeks 'full and fair' probe into Canada's allegations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 27, 2023 09:39 IST
The United States has said there ought to be a full and fair investigation into Canada's allegations that the Indian government was involved in the killing of a separatist Sikh leader in British Columbia earlier this year.

IMAGE: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said this at a news conference Washington, DC on Tuesday.

"They are such concerning allegations that we think there ought to be a full and fair investigation," Miller said, adding, "Canada has said it is committed to doing that, and we believe the Indian government should cooperate with it."

 

The official was responding to a question on a row between Canada and India after the conclusion of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Canada has accused India of being involved in the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. India has termed the allegations 'baseless' and said Canada has become a safe haven for terrorists.

"We are obviously quite concerned about the situation in Canada. We have cooperated closely with our Canadian counterparts, and we have urged India to cooperate in that investigation and we'll continue to do so," Miller said.

India remains an important partner of the United States, the official added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
