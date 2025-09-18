US revokes visas of Indian business execs over drug trafficking

The US on Thursday said it has revoked and subsequently denied visas of certain Indian business executives and corporate leaders for their alleged involvement in trafficking of fentanyl precursors.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Reuters

However, the US embassy, making public the punitive action, did not divulge the identity of the business leaders whose visas were revoked in view of the allegations.

There was no immediate comment on the issue by New Delhi.

US Charge d'affaires Jorgan Andrews said individuals and organisations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the US will face consequences.

"In furtherance to the Trump administration's efforts to keep Americans safe from dangerous synthetic narcotics, the US embassy in New Delhi has revoked and subsequently denied visas for certain business executives and corporate leadership based on involvement in trafficking fentanyl precursors," the mission said in a statement.

It said the actions are taken pursuant to section 221(i), section 212(a)(2)(C), and section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act.

"As a result of this decision, these individuals and close family members may be ineligible for travel to the United States," it said.

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid and drug. There have been reports in the US of drug overdose deaths arising out of consumption of fentanyl.

The embassy said it is further flagging executives connected with companies known to have trafficked fentanyl precursors for heightened scrutiny if and when they apply for US visas.

"The US embassy in New Delhi remains steadfast in its commitment to combating illicit drug trafficking," Andrews said.

"Individuals and organisations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States, along with their families, will face consequences that may include being denied access to the United States," he added.

Stopping the flow of fentanyl, including its precursors, to the US is one of our top priorities, the embassy said.

"We are grateful to our counterparts in the government of India for their close cooperation to combat this shared challenge. Only by working together will our two governments address this transnational threat and keep both our people safe from illicit drugs," it said.

The embassy said the Trump administration has already taken critical steps to confront this crisis through a series of executive orders that "secure our borders, combat drug trafficking organizations, and demand reform by source countries from which illicit drugs and precursor chemicals flow into the US".

"Together, we will build a safer, healthier, stronger future for America and India," it said.