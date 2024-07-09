News
US resident booked for sharing Nirmala Sitharaman's deepfake video

US resident booked for sharing Nirmala Sitharaman's deepfake video

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 09, 2024 21:52 IST
Gujarat Police have registered an first information report (FIR) against a person for sharing a deepfake video of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on GST, state minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

The video clip shows Sitharaman purportedly giving a bite to the media and terming Goods and Services Tax as the Gopaniya Suchna Tax. It was shared by one Chirag Patel on his X handle.

 

As per his X (formerly Twitter) profile, Patel is based in the United States.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said the 'deceptive act of spreading deep fake videos to mislead citizens is abhorrent'.

'Gujarat Police have registered an FIR against this person for spreading this deep fake video. Trying to mislead citizens. Let's not fall prey to such manipulative tactics and prioritise truth and accountability in our digital spaces,' he tweeted.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
