US remarks on Kejriwal's arrest unwarranted: MEA

India on Thursday said the United States State Department's recent remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is 'unwarranted' and asserted the country is 'proud of its independent and robust democratic institutions' and committed to protect them from any form of undue external influences.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leaves the Rouse Avenue Court after being produced by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi Excise Policy case, in New Delhi on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this in response to a query during his weekly press briefing on New Delhi's stand on the remarks made by Washington, DC on the arrest.

"Yesterday India lodged its strong objection and protest with the senior official from the US embassy with regard to the comments made by the US State Department," he said.

The recent remarks by the State Department are 'unwarranted', the MEA Spokesperson said.

Any such external imputation on 'our electoral and legal processes is completely unacceptable', he said.

"India is proud of its independent and robust democratic institutions. We are committed to protect them from any forms of undue external influences," he added.