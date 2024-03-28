News
Kejriwal not well, being 'harassed a lot', claims wife

Kejriwal not well, being 'harassed a lot', claims wife

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 28, 2024 18:09 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Thursday claimed he is not keeping well and is being 'harassed a lot'.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal addresses a press conference over the arrest of the Delhi CM in an alleged Delhi Excise policy scam case, in New Delhi on March 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

 

Earlier on Thursday, a court here extended the chief minister's ED custody till April 1.

Sunita Kejriwal, who had come for her husband's court hearing, told reporters, "He has not been keeping well. His sugar levels are fluctuating. He is being harassed a lot. This tyranny won't last and people will give a reply."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
