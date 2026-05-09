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Home  » News » US Calls For Openness, Security In AI Partnership With India

US Calls For Openness, Security In AI Partnership With India

By Sagar Kulkarni
3 Minutes Read

May 09, 2026 00:31 IST

A US official highlights the importance of openness, security, and avoiding adversarial dependencies in the burgeoning artificial intelligence partnership between the United States and India.

Key Points

  • US official Bethany Morrison stresses the need for openness and security in US-India AI collaboration.
  • The US aims to ensure regional access to world-class technology integrated into society.
  • Private sector investment in AI technologies exceeded USD 300 billion in Q1 2026, with US companies receiving over half.
  • Indian companies are making significant investments in AI, announcing USD 1.1 billion at the SelectUSA Investment Summit.
  • The US and India share a vision for AI that contributes to prosperity while addressing security threats.

India and the US must be guided by the principles of openness and avoid any dependencies on adversarial nations to fully realise the potential of areas such as artificial intelligence, a senior US official said here on Friday.

Addressing the US-India AI and Emerging Technology Forum, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bethany Morrison said the US wants to make sure that countries in the region have access to world-class technology and get that integrated into society to deliver the best value and results for their people. 

 

Prioritising Openness and Security in AI Development

"But in order to fully realise the benefits of this incredible technology, we must be guided by the principles of openness, as well as focus on our security and our interoperability, and avoid any dependencies on adversarial nations," Morrison said at the event organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, ORF America and the Motwani Jadeja Foundation.

She said the private sector has already invested more than USD 300 billion in the development of AI technologies in the first quarter of 2026 and more than half of these investments have come to US companies.

India's Growing Investment in AI

"Indian companies are making incredible strides in this space and making real investments," Morrison said, adding that Indian businesses announced investments of USD 1.1 billion at the SelectUSA Investment Summit here this week. 

She said the US was excited to see the investment and technology relationship with India because it shares the US vision on AI.

Shared Vision for AI Technology

"The Indian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, sees clearly that AI technology must contribute to prosperity for our nations, while also being clear-eyed about the security threats that we both face," Morrison said.

"I truly believe the United States and India are a fantastic match for this next phase of tech innovation, and I look forward to working with my counterparts in the Indian government, the private sector, the community of experts to help shape the future of AI in our American leadership and Indian leadership," Morrison said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Sagar Kulkarni in Washington
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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