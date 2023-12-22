News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Indian student dies of carbon monoxide poisoning in Canada, 6 hospitalised

Indian student dies of carbon monoxide poisoning in Canada, 6 hospitalised

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 22, 2023 20:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 25-year-old Indian student died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning after a car was left running in the garage of a home in Canada's Ontario province, media reports said.

Image used for representational purpose only Photograph: Lindsay DeDario/Reuters

Emergency services responded to a report of a gas leak at a home in Kitchener City early on Tuesday and found dangerously elevated carbon monoxide levels, according to the the Waterloo regional police.

 

The source of the carbon monoxide was determined to be a vehicle left running in the residence's garage, the police said on Tuesday.

They found seven individuals suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning and transported them to a hospital.

One of them was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the police.

The victim was a recently graduated international student from India, according to Don Patel, a family friend, CTV News reported.

Patel said the victim, whose name was not publicly released by his family, was the first person in the home to wake up on Tuesday morning.

"He came down. He heard some noise," he said.

"As soon as he opened the garage door, the inhalants of the stuff made him just collapse right there," the report quoted him as saying.

"He's an only child here. He came four years ago. Now the parents are back home in India," Patel said.

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved family, he said, "They cannot stop crying. They're thinking: 'How can this happen? Why my son?"

Patel and others are working with the coroner and the Indian consulate to ensure the 25-year-old's body is returned to India as soon as possible.

"To wait for a week or ten days to receive their loved one, it is heartbreaking, so we are trying to work with all the authorities we can," he said.

According to deputy fire chief Chris Davidson, no working carbon monoxide alarms were found in the home, even though it is mandatory to have working fire and carbon monoxide alarms in every home in Ontario.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kartik Vasudev's Parents Mourn His Loss
Kartik Vasudev's Parents Mourn His Loss
Indian-origin teenager stabbed to death in Canada
Indian-origin teenager stabbed to death in Canada
Canada: Sikh student attacked in suspected hate crime
Canada: Sikh student attacked in suspected hate crime
ED's 3rd summons to Kejriwal for quizzing on Jan 3
ED's 3rd summons to Kejriwal for quizzing on Jan 3
'Shami's absence massive but India still favourites'
'Shami's absence massive but India still favourites'
No Indian jurisdiction: Czech Republic on Gupta case
No Indian jurisdiction: Czech Republic on Gupta case
Here is how LS passed half of bills amid suspensions
Here is how LS passed half of bills amid suspensions
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Indian student killed in Canada during carjacking

Indian student killed in Canada during carjacking

5 Indian students killed in Canada road accident

5 Indian students killed in Canada road accident

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances