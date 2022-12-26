News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » US embassy sounds red alert for Americans in Pak

US embassy sounds red alert for Americans in Pak

By Sajjad Hussain
December 26, 2022 13:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The United States embassy in Pakistan has warned about a possible terrorist attack against American citizens at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad and prohibited American staff from visiting the five-star facility, an official statement said.

The statement was issued by the embassy on Sunday, two days after a suicide bombing in Islamabad killed a policeman.

'The US government is aware of information that unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays,' it said.

 

'Effective immediately, the Embassy in Islamabad is prohibiting all American staff from visiting Islamabad's Marriott Hotel,' the statement said.

The embassy also directed that as Islamabad has been placed on a 'Red Alert' citing security concerns while banning all public gatherings, all mission personnel have been urged to refrain from non-essential and unofficial travel in the capital throughout the holiday season.

It asked the US nationals to exercise vigilance at events and places of worship, and avoid locations with large crowds while reviewing personal security plans.

The advisory comes after the latest attack in Islamabad and an uptick in countryside attacks by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group.

The TTP has stepped up attacks on security forces since November, when they ended a months-long cease-fire with the Pakistan government.

One police officer and two suspected militants, including a woman of the dreaded Pakistani Taliban outfit, were killed in the suicide attack here on December 23, prompting authorities in Pakistan to issue a 'red alert' across the federal capital.

According to national data, Pakistan has recorded 420 terrorist attacks since August 2021 when the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

In the last three months alone, the TTP has claimed responsibility for 141 attacks.

At least 54 people were killed and several others injured when a dumper truck laden with explosives was detonated in front of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad's red zone area on September 20, 2008.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sajjad Hussain
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rajouri Terror Attack: What We Must Learn
Rajouri Terror Attack: What We Must Learn
Peace seekers don't shelter terrorists: India to Pak
Peace seekers don't shelter terrorists: India to Pak
India plays 26/11 plotter's audio at Mumbai UN meet
India plays 26/11 plotter's audio at Mumbai UN meet
Declare 'K'taka-occupied Maha' as UT: Uddhav
Declare 'K'taka-occupied Maha' as UT: Uddhav
IPL: Most Expensive Uncapped Players
IPL: Most Expensive Uncapped Players
Videocon founder Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank case
Videocon founder Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank case
FM Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS
FM Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SEE: Jaishankar's sharp response to Pak journalist

SEE: Jaishankar's sharp response to Pak journalist

Defeat Pakistan's Strategy To Destabilise J&K

Defeat Pakistan's Strategy To Destabilise J&K

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances