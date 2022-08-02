US Drone Kills Al-Qaeda 'Emir'

IMAGE: Ayman al-Zawahiri was trained as a surgeon in his native Egypt.

A US drone killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri at a house in Kabul, where he had been living with his family, on Saturday.

United States President Joe Biden said he had issued orders to kill the terrorist who became al-Qaeda's 'emir' after US Navy Seals killed Osama bin Laden on May 2, 2011.

'He will never again, never again, allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven because he is gone and we're going to make sure that nothing else happens,' Biden stated in an address from the White House on Monday evening.

Biden hoped al-Zawahiri's death would bring 'one more measure of closure' to the families of the 9/11 victims.

'On Saturday, at my direction, the United States successfully concluded an air strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, and killed al-Qaeda Emir Ayman al-Zawahiri,' Biden said.

'No matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the US will find you and take you out', Biden warned terrorists.

'He carved a trail of murder and violence against American citizens, American service members, American diplomats, and American interests. Zawahiri was bin Laden's leader, his number two man, and his deputy during the time of terrorist attacks on 9/11. He was deeply involved in the planning of 9/11,' Biden said.

'When I ended our military mission in Afghanistan almost a year ago, I made a decision that after 20 years of war, the United States no longer needed thousands of boots on the ground in Afghanistan to protect America from terrorists who seek to do us harm,' Biden said, adding 'I made a promise to the American people that we would continue to conduct effective counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan and beyond. We've done just that.'

IMAGE: Ayman al-Zawahiri, right, with Osama bin Laden.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed the strike and said, 'An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Sherpur area of Kabul city on July 31.'

'The nature of the incident was not apparent at first', but the security and intelligence services of the Islamic Emirate investigated the incident and 'initial findings determined that the strike was carried out by an American drone.'

Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan 'strongly condemns this attack on any pretext and calls it a clear violation of international principles and the Doha Agreement.'

The US state department had offered a reward of up to $25 million for information leading directly to Zawahiri's capture.