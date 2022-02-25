Desi Who Will Sanction Putin's Russia

United States Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh is the White House's anchorperson for economic sanctions against Russia.

The sanctions are going to get harsher and harsher if Russia does not back off from making Ukraine its protectorate.

Dalip Singh is the great grand nephew of Dalip Singh Saund, the first Indian American to be elected to the United States Congress.

Daleep Singh, a native of North Carolina, served first as deputy assistant secretary of the treasury for international affairs and then as assistant secretary of the treasury for financial markets in the Obama administration.

He is already a hit with the White House press corps and has made several appearances briefing journalists about the sanctions imposed against Vladmir Putin's regime in Russia.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the desi in charge of sanctions against Russia as he takes questions from journalists covering the White House.

IMAGE: Daleep Singh takes questions.

All photographs: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

IMAGE: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki watches Daleep Singh take questions.

IMAGE: Singh and Psaki listen carefully to a journalist's question.

IMAGE: Singh explains the nitty-gritty of the sanctions to the media.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com