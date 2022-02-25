News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Desi Who Will Sanction Putin's Russia

Desi Who Will Sanction Putin's Russia

By Rediff News Bureau
February 25, 2022 16:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

United States Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh is the White House's anchorperson for economic sanctions against Russia.

The sanctions are going to get harsher and harsher if Russia does not back off from making Ukraine its protectorate.

Dalip Singh is the great grand nephew of Dalip Singh Saund, the first Indian American to be elected to the United States Congress.

Daleep Singh, a native of North Carolina, served first as deputy assistant secretary of the treasury for international affairs and then as assistant secretary of the treasury for financial markets in the Obama administration.

He is already a hit with the White House press corps and has made several appearances briefing journalists about the sanctions imposed against Vladmir Putin's regime in Russia.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the desi in charge of sanctions against Russia as he takes questions from journalists covering the White House.

IMAGE: Daleep Singh takes questions.
All photographs: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki watches Daleep Singh take questions.

 

IMAGE: Singh and Psaki listen carefully to a journalist's question.

 

IMAGE: Singh explains the nitty-gritty of the sanctions to the media.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
'If Putin succeeds, Russia will be a great power'
'If Putin succeeds, Russia will be a great power'
Putin anticipates a new regime in Kyiv
Putin anticipates a new regime in Kyiv
Ukraine Crisis: India On A Safe Wicket
Ukraine Crisis: India On A Safe Wicket
Now tax sleuths raid Mumbai's Shiv Sena corporator
Now tax sleuths raid Mumbai's Shiv Sena corporator
No bio-bubble for India-Denmark Davis Cup tie?
No bio-bubble for India-Denmark Davis Cup tie?
Ukraine Crisis: What Will China Do?
Ukraine Crisis: What Will China Do?
Barca to face Galatasaray in Europa League last 16
Barca to face Galatasaray in Europa League last 16
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Looking at Russia, China could become aggressive'

'Looking at Russia, China could become aggressive'

'Putin is playing Russian roulette'

'Putin is playing Russian roulette'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances