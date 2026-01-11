HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » US conducts strikes across Syria

US conducts strikes across Syria

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 11, 2026 09:46 IST

x

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, along with partner forces, conducted large-scale strikes against multiple ISIS targets across Syria as a part of Operation Hawkeye Strike.

IMAGE: Members of the military police walk following the collapse of an agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in Aleppo, Syria, on January 10, 2026. Photograph: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters

Sharing the details in a post on X, CENTCOM said that the strikes were conducted at approximately 12.30 pm Eastern Time, US.

The strikes were a part of Operation Hawkeye Strike.CENTCOM mentioned that the strikes targeted ISIS throughout Syria as part of its ongoing commitment 'to root out Islamic terrorism against our warfighters, prevent future attacks, and protect American and partner forces in the region. The US and coalition forces remain resolute in pursuing terrorists who seek to harm the United States.'

 

CENTCOM noted in its post that Operation Hawkeye Strike was launched and announced on December 19, 2025, at the direction of US President Donald Trump, in direct response to the ISIS attack on US and Syrian forces in Palmyra, Syria, on December 13, 2025 which CENTCOM said was out by an ISIS terrorist and resulted in the deaths of two American soldiers and one US civilian interpreter.

'Our message remains strong: if you harm our warfighters, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world, no matter how hard you try to evade justice,' the post said.

CNN reported that the soldiers were identified as 25-year-old Sgt Edgar Brian Torres Tovar of Des Moines, Iowa, and 29-year-old Sgt William Nathaniel Howard of Marshalltown, Iowa, both of whom were members of the Iowa National Guard, began deploying roughly 1,800 troops to the Middle East earlier this year as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the US mission to defeat ISIS.

A US official told CNN that Saturday's operation fired over 90 precision munitions to hit more than 35 targets, with the use of over two dozen aircraft.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Iran protests hit day 14, hundreds feared dead
Iran protests hit day 14, hundreds feared dead
Trump's warning to Iran: US will get involved if...
Trump's warning to Iran: US will get involved if...
Protests intensify in Iran after exiled prince's call
Protests intensify in Iran after exiled prince's call
Will have to do something hard way: Trump on Greenland
Will have to do something hard way: Trump on Greenland
'I don't need international law': Trump on Greenland
'I don't need international law': Trump on Greenland

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

webstory image 2

10 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 3

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

VIDEOS

PM Modi offers prayer at Somnath Temple2:35

PM Modi offers prayer at Somnath Temple

Vidya Balan's simplicity wins hearts1:21

Vidya Balan's simplicity wins hearts

Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram enters new chapter with 55-acre redevelopment2:11

Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram enters new chapter with...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO