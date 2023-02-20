News
Rediff.com  » News » Upendra Kushwaha quits JD-U amid tussle with Nitish

Upendra Kushwaha quits JD-U amid tussle with Nitish

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 20, 2023 15:42 IST
Disgruntled Janata Dal-United leader Upendra Kushwaha on Monday announced his resignation from the primary membership of the party, and floated a new outfit, the Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal.

IMAGE: Upendra Kushwaha addresses a press conference in Patna on Monday, February 20, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

Making the announcement at a crowded press conference in Patna, Kushwaha also said he would seek an appointment with the chairman of the state legislative council to give up his membership of the House.

 

The former Union minister, however, kept cards close to the chest on the issue of realigning with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, with the sarcastic remark "I have learnt a few lessons from my big brother, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had resigned from his post citing differences with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, only to form a new government (with BJP) hours later".

Kushwaha accused Kumar of having "pawned" (‘girvi rakh diya') his political capital, and expressed anguish over having declared Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, whom he did not mention by name, as the future leader.

Kushwaha had returned to the JD-U in March, 2021, merging his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
