Etah Chief Development Officer Suspended Over Alleged Bribery

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended a top official in Etah following the emergence of a video allegedly depicting him soliciting a bribe, underscoring the state's commitment to combating corruption.

Key Points The Uttar Pradesh government suspended the Chief Development Officer of Etah after a video surfaced allegedly showing him demanding a bribe.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announced the suspension and initiation of departmental proceedings against the official.

The UP government is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and irregularities at all levels.

The government aims to make the administrative system transparent, accountable, and in the public interest.

A fair and timely investigation has been ordered, with strict action promised if the allegations are proven.

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended the Chief Development Officer of Etah after a video of him purportedly demanding a bribe surfaced on social media, officials said on Tuesday.

"In the case of the viral video of Shri Nagendra Narayan Mishra, Chief Development Officer, Etah, allegedly demanding a bribe, departmental proceedings have been initiated against him under Rule 7, and he has been suspended," Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said in a post on X in Hindi.

Murya, who also holds the Rural Development and Overall Village Development portfolio, said in a statement issued in Lucknow that the Uttar Pradesh government is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

He asserted that the state government will not tolerate corruption or irregularities at any level.

If any officer or employee is found to be involved in corruption by abusing their position, strict action will be taken against them, he added.

The government's objective is to make the administrative system transparent, accountable, and in the public interest, the statement said.

The deputy chief minister has directed the concerned departmental officials to ensure a fair and timely investigation of the matter, and if the allegations are proven, strict action will be taken in accordance with the rules.

The state government is committed to maintaining cleanliness and honesty in the administrative system, considering the trust of the public as paramount, Murya added.