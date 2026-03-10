HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Etah Chief Development Officer Suspended Over Alleged Bribery

Etah Chief Development Officer Suspended Over Alleged Bribery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 10, 2026 17:52 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended a top official in Etah following the emergence of a video allegedly depicting him soliciting a bribe, underscoring the state's commitment to combating corruption.

Key Points

  • The Uttar Pradesh government suspended the Chief Development Officer of Etah after a video surfaced allegedly showing him demanding a bribe.
  • Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announced the suspension and initiation of departmental proceedings against the official.
  • The UP government is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and irregularities at all levels.
  • The government aims to make the administrative system transparent, accountable, and in the public interest.
  • A fair and timely investigation has been ordered, with strict action promised if the allegations are proven.

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended the Chief Development Officer of Etah after a video of him purportedly demanding a bribe surfaced on social media, officials said on Tuesday.

"In the case of the viral video of Shri Nagendra Narayan Mishra, Chief Development Officer, Etah, allegedly demanding a bribe, departmental proceedings have been initiated against him under Rule 7, and he has been suspended," Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said in a post on X in Hindi.

 

Murya, who also holds the Rural Development and Overall Village Development portfolio, said in a statement issued in Lucknow that the Uttar Pradesh government is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

He asserted that the state government will not tolerate corruption or irregularities at any level.

If any officer or employee is found to be involved in corruption by abusing their position, strict action will be taken against them, he added.

The government's objective is to make the administrative system transparent, accountable, and in the public interest, the statement said.

The deputy chief minister has directed the concerned departmental officials to ensure a fair and timely investigation of the matter, and if the allegations are proven, strict action will be taken in accordance with the rules.

The state government is committed to maintaining cleanliness and honesty in the administrative system, considering the trust of the public as paramount, Murya added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

UP official held for harassing female worker after video goes viral
UP official held for harassing female worker after video goes viral
1 held for assaulting, forcing Dalit man to lick slippers in UP
1 held for assaulting, forcing Dalit man to lick slippers in UP
SIT to probe 'religious conversion' complaint against UP IAS officer
SIT to probe 'religious conversion' complaint against UP IAS officer
Top officer suspended in UP after bulldozing furniture trader's house
Top officer suspended in UP after bulldozing furniture trader's house
Internet suspended in 21 of 75 UP districts, security beefed up
Internet suspended in 21 of 75 UP districts, security beefed up

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Shivraj Singh Chauhan's poetic dig at Opposition leaves Lok Sabha in splits0:29

Shivraj Singh Chauhan's poetic dig at Opposition leaves...

Drizzles Bring a Pleasant Chill to Srinagar1:33

Drizzles Bring a Pleasant Chill to Srinagar

Too Glam to Miss: Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in a Stylish Outfit1:44

Too Glam to Miss: Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in a Stylish Outfit

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO