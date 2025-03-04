UP speaker slams MLA for spitting pan masala in assembly

Speaker Satish Mahana on Tuesday took exception to a member spitting pan masala on the carpet at the entrance of the main hall of the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana conducts the proceedings of the house in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

He asked all MLAs to prevent such practices and maintain the dignity of the House.

As soon as the House met in the morning, Mahana said he came to know that a member has spit pan masala in the House.

"I am aware who the member is. The video is available. But I do not want to publicly take a name because I do not intend to insult anyone. The member who did it should come and meet me or I will be forced to summon him," he said.

WATCH: UP speaker calls out MLA for spitting pan masala in assembly

On being informed about the incident earlier before the House proceedings began, the speaker said that he went to the spot and supervised the cleaning.

In a video, he was heard commenting that money should be taken from the member to change the carpet.

Mahana told the MLAs that 25 crore people in the state have reposed their respect and faith in the assembly, adding it is their responsibility to maintain its dignity.