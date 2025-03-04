HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » UP speaker slams MLA for spitting pan masala in assembly

UP speaker slams MLA for spitting pan masala in assembly

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 04, 2025 15:47 IST

x

Speaker Satish Mahana on Tuesday took exception to a member spitting pan masala on the carpet at the entrance of the main hall of the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana conducts the proceedings of the house in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

He asked all MLAs to prevent such practices and maintain the dignity of the House.

As soon as the House met in the morning, Mahana said he came to know that a member has spit pan masala in the House.

 

"I am aware who the member is. The video is available. But I do not want to publicly take a name because I do not intend to insult anyone. The member who did it should come and meet me or I will be forced to summon him," he said.

WATCH: UP speaker calls out MLA for spitting pan masala in assembly 

On being informed about the incident earlier before the House proceedings began, the speaker said that he went to the spot and supervised the cleaning.

In a video, he was heard commenting that money should be taken from the member to change the carpet.

Mahana told the MLAs that 25 crore people in the state have reposed their respect and faith in the assembly, adding it is their responsibility to maintain its dignity.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Man falls to death while spitting 'paan' from bus
Man falls to death while spitting 'paan' from bus
Those who clean India have first right to chant Vande Mataram: PM
Those who clean India have first right to chant Vande Mataram: PM
Pan masala, pens and a failed forex deal
Pan masala, pens and a failed forex deal
Recipe: Paan Sandesh. Almond Coconut Laddoos
Recipe: Paan Sandesh. Almond Coconut Laddoos
Tandoor worker, hotelier held for 'spitting' on rotis
Tandoor worker, hotelier held for 'spitting' on rotis

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Easy, Peas-y: 17 Lovely Recipes With Peas

webstory image 2

Chicken Noodles Soup With Walnut Pesto

webstory image 3

Songs To Set Dance Floor On Fire

VIDEOS

'I have seen him': UP speaker slams MLA for spitting 'Pan Masala' in Assembly1:14

'I have seen him': UP speaker slams MLA for spitting 'Pan...

Raveena Tandon wins hearts as she gifts her earrings to a pap1:12

Raveena Tandon wins hearts as she gifts her earrings to a...

PM Modi visits Anant Ambani's 'Vantara' animal rescue centre7:40

PM Modi visits Anant Ambani's 'Vantara' animal rescue centre

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD