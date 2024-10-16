Tandoor worker, eatery owner held for 'spitting' on rotis in UP

Police detained a tandoor worker and the owner of the eatery he worked for on Wednesday over complaints that he spat on rotis while baking them, officials said.

Activists of the right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal approached the Saharanpur police station in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening to lodge a complaint against the two after a purported video of the tandoor worker spitting on rotis surfaced online, they said.

The officials said police registered a case and detained both the eatery owner and the worker.

"The accused are currently under interrogation, and further action will be taken based on an investigation," Superintendent of Police, City, Abhimanyu Manglik said.

In the wake of similar incidents of human waste and spit being added to food items reported from several places in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that it will introduce a new law against sellers who "hide their identity" or mix human waste and inedible materials in food items and beverages.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said imprisonment and fine would be ensured against those who violate the law and action taken considering such crimes as cognisable and non-bailable.