Rediff.com  » News » UP revises Class 12 textbooks; Gujarat riots, Mughals out

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 04, 2023 00:21 IST
Uttar Pradesh government schools will adopt from this academic session the National Council of Educational Research and Training's (NCERT's) new Class 12 history textbooks in which portions about Mughal courts have been removed.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

"We teach our students using NCERT books...whatever is there in the revised edition will be followed," Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said.

Additional Chief Secretary (basic and secondary education) Deepak Kumar confirmed the development.

 

"We follow NCERT books and whatever is available in the revised edition, we will follow it in state schools from 2023-24 session," Kumar told PTI.

As part of its 'syllabus rationalisation' exercise last year, the NCERT, citing 'overlapping' and 'irrelevant' as reasons, dropped certain portions from the syllabus including lessons on Mughal courts from its class 12 textbooks.

Many of these changes were announced in early 2022 when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) rationalised its syllabi in April.

Besides schools under CBSE, some state boards also use NCERT textbooks.

Listing the changes, the NCERT, in a note, had said, 'The content of the textbooks has been rationalised for various reasons, including overlapping with similar content in other subject areas in the same class, similar content included in the lower or higher classes on the same subject.'

It also stated that difficulty level, content which is easily accessible to students without much intervention from teachers and can be learned by self-learning or peer-learning and content which is irrelevant in the present context have been removed.

In Class 12 political science textbook, pages on the topic 'Gujarat Riots' have been excluded from the chapter titled 'Recent Developments in Indian Politics'.

The mention of the National Human Rights Commission report on the 2002 violence and the 'raj dharma' remark by then Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee has been dropped from the textbook.

Also, chapters on Mughal courts in a history textbook, a poem on the Dalit movement and a chapter on the Cold War, are among the exclusions from the political science textbook.

