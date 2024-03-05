News
Rediff.com  » News » UP police recruitment board chairperson removed over paper leak

UP police recruitment board chairperson removed over paper leak

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 05, 2024 12:12 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday removed Renuka Mishra as the chairperson of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board amid allegations of the question paper of a constable recruitment examination being leaked.

Mishra has been put on the "wait list" after her removal from the post and Director Vigilance Rajiv Krishna given the additional responsibility of the board, official sources said.

 

Following allegations of paper leak, the state government had on February 24 cancelled the police constable recruitment examination held on February 17 and 18, and ordered a re-test within six months.

More than 48 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

The government had also announced that a Special Task Force (STF) would probe the allegations.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
