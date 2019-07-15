News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UP BJP MLA's daughter, husband assaulted inside court

UP BJP MLA's daughter, husband assaulted inside court

Last updated on: July 15, 2019 14:08 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rajesh Mishra's daughter Sakshi and her husband Ajitesh Kumar, who allege that they fear for their lives for marrying outside their castes, were attacked inside the high court complex on Monday minutes after they were given protection.

The couple were roughed up by some lawyers as soon as they stepped out of the courtroom after the hearing, eyewitnesses said.

 

Justice Siddharth Verma granted protection to Sakshi and Ajitesh who had asked for security contending that there is a threat to their life from Mishra who is unhappy with the marriage as Shakshi is a Brahmin and Ajitesh a Dalit by caste.

The couple had prayed that police or Mishra should not disturb them in their peaceful living as they were adult and had got marriage in free will.

Meanwhile, another couple was allegedly abducted from outside the court premises, leading to a high drama in the area with people thinking that it was Sakshi and Ajitesh.

Later, senior superintendent of police of Allahabad, Atul Sharma said the couple has been rescued from Fatehpur district and are being questioned.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

Why was Tabrez Ansari allowed to die?

Why was Tabrez Ansari allowed to die?

'Unless there's political, social calm, economy won't grow'

'Unless there's political, social calm, economy won't grow'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use