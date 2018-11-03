UP man nabbed for making threat calls to blow up US airport

rediff.com

November 03, 2018 13:45 IST

An 18-year-old man was apprehended by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad for allegedly making several calls to the Miami airport in the United States and threatening to blow it up, an official said Saturday.

Legal action was initiated against him, Inspector General ATS Asim Arun said.

The accused had purchased Bitcoins worth $1,000 but someone duped him, following which he lodged a complaint with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, an American intelligence and security service, but did not get a desired response, he said.

 

So the accused made several calls to the Miami airport and threatened to attack it.

“I will come with AK47, grenade, suicide belt and kill everyone,” the man, whose identity was not disclosed, said in his calls.

The FBI talked to the man but he continued making threat calls using Voice over Internet Protocol from October 2 till October 31, the IG said.

He was traced on the basis of IP address and during interrogation, he confessed, Arun said.

The man will be chargesheeted in court. Section 41A of the CrPC does not require arrest, he said.

