HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » UP job aspirant cuts off genitals, says he wished to be a girl

UP job aspirant cuts off genitals, says he wished to be a girl

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 12, 2025 19:11 IST

x

A 20-year-old man preparing for competitive exams in Prayagraj allegedly cut off his genitals on the advice of an acquaintance after he expressed his desire to become a girl, the police and hospital sources said on Friday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Regis Duvignau/Reuters

The man, a native of Amethi district, was rushed to the Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital after his condition deteriorated due to excessive bleeding.

Dr Santosh from SRN Hospital told reporters that the man used a surgical blade to mutilate his private part following someone's advice.

 

He lost a lot of blood but is now out of danger. He is undergoing proper treatment, Santosh said.

While interacting with the doctors, the man reportedly claimed that he felt like a girl despite having a male body.

He said his voice, mannerisms and gait made him feel as if he was a girl," Santosh said.

Speaking to the media, the man said he first felt "this way" at the age of 14. Acting on a doctor's advice, he administered himself anaesthesia before attempting to cut off his genitals.

I did not feel much pain when the anaesthesia was effective. However, as its effect wore off, the pain became unbearable and the bleeding worsened. I then sought help from people, who brought me to the hospital," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Man forces male lover to undergo sex change, then...
Man forces male lover to undergo sex change, then...
SC to examine if trans women have rights under DV Act
SC to examine if trans women have rights under DV Act
Cop who underwent sex change surgery becomes father
Cop who underwent sex change surgery becomes father
Transgender man fathers child with woman partner
Transgender man fathers child with woman partner
'All We Need Is Love'
'All We Need Is Love'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's Top 5 Heroes

webstory image 2

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 3

Lava's Affordable 5G Phone With 5000mAh Power

VIDEOS

Drone captures spectacular Gandhisagar forest retreat in MP2:58

Drone captures spectacular Gandhisagar forest retreat in MP

Shweta Tiwari Wows with Her Flawless, Stunning Look!1:34

Shweta Tiwari Wows with Her Flawless, Stunning Look!

Akhilesh Yadav's new avatar: Wears a Sikh 'Pagdi' 7:38

Akhilesh Yadav's new avatar: Wears a Sikh 'Pagdi'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV