Rediff.com  » News » Maha cop who underwent sex change surgery becomes father

Maha cop who underwent sex change surgery becomes father

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 20, 2024 20:47 IST
A police constable from Maharashtra's Beed district, who underwent a sex reassignment surgery to become a man and got married in 2020, has become a father.

Lalit Kumar Salve became a father to a baby boy on January 15.

A resident of Rajegaon in Majalgaon taluka of Beed district, Salve is happy with the addition of a new member in the family, but recalls that his journey from being a woman to a man was full of struggles.

 

Born as Lalita Salve in June 1988. She joined the police force in 2010 as a woman. But the cop started noticing changes in the body in 2013 and underwent medical tests, which confirmed the presence of Y chromosome.

While men have X and Y sex chromosomes, women have two X chromosomes. Doctors had said that Salve had gender dysphoria and advised a sex reassignment surgery.

The constable underwent sex-change surgery after getting permission from the state government in 2018. He had to undergo three surgeries between 2018 and 2020.

Salve got married to a woman from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in 2020.

Talking to reporters, Salve said, "My journey from being a woman to a man was full of struggles. During this time, I was blessed to have many people who supported me. My wife Seema wished to have a child."

"I am happy that I have become a father now. My family is thrilled," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
